First, create a tangy injera bread by fermenting teff flour and water, then cook it in a skillet until it forms holes.

Meanwhile, sauté onions and garlic, add spices and tomato paste, then mix in ground chickpeas or broad beans with water to make a smooth shiro wat.

Cook Ethiopian injera with shiro wat: A step-by-step recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 01:23 pm Jul 24, 202401:23 pm

What's the story Ethiopian injera with shiro wat is a vegetarian delight from Ethiopia. Injera, a sourdough-risen flatbread with a unique texture, doubles as the dish and utensil for shiro wat, a thick stew made from ground chickpeas or a broad bean meal. This culturally significant dish is a staple at gatherings and special occasions. Let's start cooking to bring the flavors of Ethiopia to your table.

For the injera, gather two cups teff flour, three cups water, and one-quarter teaspoon salt. For the shiro wat, you need one cup of ground chickpeas or broad bean meal, two large onions, three cloves garlic, two tablespoons berbere spice mix, one tablespoon tomato paste, three cups water, salt to taste, and some olive oil for cooking.

Preparing the injera batter

In a large bowl, mix teff flour with water until well combined. Cover with a clean cloth and let it ferment at room temperature for one to three days. This fermentation process is crucial for achieving Injera's distinctive tangy flavor. After fermentation, stir in salt. The batter should be thin enough to pour but thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.

Cooking the injera

Heat a nonstick skillet or crepe pan over medium heat. Pour half a cup of batter in, tilting to spread it evenly. Cook until holes form on the surface and edges start to lift, about two minutes. Cover with a lid, cook for another minute until it is set but not browned. Carefully remove and place on a clean cloth to cool.

Making shiro wat

In another pot over medium heat, saute onions in olive oil until translucent; add garlic and cook until fragrant. Stir in berbere spice mix followed by tomato paste; cook for about two minutes stirring constantly to prevent burning. Add ground chickpeas or broad bean meal along with water; stir well to combine all ingredients into a smooth consistency without lumps.

Finalizing shiro wat and serving

Simmer the shiro wat on low heat for 20 minutes or until it thickens, stirring occasionally to avoid sticking. Season with salt to taste. Serve it hot with injera bread by first placing injera on a plate, then ladling generous amounts of shiro wat over it. Enjoy this authentic Ethiopian dish that combines simple ingredients into a flavorful experience!