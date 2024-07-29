In short Simplifying... In short Kerala's cuisine is a flavorful symphony of aromatic oils, each with unique health benefits.

Coconut oil, a staple, lends a sweet fragrance and promotes heart health.

Mustard oil adds a tangy punch and supports heart health too.

Sesame oil, with its nutty flavor, is perfect for sweets and snacks, and aids in reducing inflammation.

Lastly, ghee, or clarified butter, is key for vegetarian dishes, aiding digestion and adding a unique aroma.

These oils not only enhance the taste but also reflect Kerala's rich culinary heritage. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Savor the flavor of Kerala

Aromatic oils that make Kerala cuisine a mass favorite

By Anujj Trehaan 11:05 am Jul 29, 202411:05 am

What's the story Kerala, known as the land of spices, offers a culinary experience that is deeply rich in flavors and aromas. The secret behind its mouthwatering dishes lies in the use of essential oils extracted from local herbs and spices. These oils not only significantly enhance the taste but also add therapeutic properties to the food, making each dish a blend of deliciousness and health benefits.

Ingredient 1

Coconut oil: The heart of Kerala cooking

Coconut oil is indispensable in Kerala cuisine, serving both as a cooking and finishing oil. Its sweet fragrance and light texture are perfect for sauteing spices or frying snacks like banana chips. Being rich in antioxidants and having antimicrobial properties, coconut oil not only adds a subtle sweetness to dishes but also promotes heart health, making it a vital component of the culinary tradition.

Ingredient 2

Mustard oil: For an authentic tang

Mustard oil, known for its pungent aroma and sharp taste, serves as an essential component in Kerala cuisine. It is primarily used for tempering curries and crafting pickles. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, mustard oil supports heart health. Its robust flavor is crucial for creating authentic Kerala dishes that delight the taste buds, making it a staple in the culinary tradition.

Ingredient 3

Sesame oil: Nutty flavor enhancer

Sesame oil, with its nutty flavor, is a favorite in traditional Kerala sweets and snacks. This oil is abundant in antioxidants, aiding in inflammation reduction. Its high smoke point makes it ideal for both deep-frying and sauteing, adding a unique richness to dishes. By incorporating sesame oil into meals, one can enjoy enhanced flavors while benefiting from its health-promoting properties.

Ingredient 4

Ghee: Clarified butter magic

Ghee, or clarified butter, is key in Kerala's cuisine, especially for vegetarian dishes. It's used in cooking and as garnish on rice or sweets like payasam. Ghee aids digestion and adds a unique aroma, elevating flavors. These oils are central to Kerala's culinary traditions, offering distinct tastes and health benefits, making meals a reflection of the state's culinary heritage.