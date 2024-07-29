Aromatic oils that make Kerala cuisine a mass favorite
Kerala, known as the land of spices, offers a culinary experience that is deeply rich in flavors and aromas. The secret behind its mouthwatering dishes lies in the use of essential oils extracted from local herbs and spices. These oils not only significantly enhance the taste but also add therapeutic properties to the food, making each dish a blend of deliciousness and health benefits.
Coconut oil: The heart of Kerala cooking
Coconut oil is indispensable in Kerala cuisine, serving both as a cooking and finishing oil. Its sweet fragrance and light texture are perfect for sauteing spices or frying snacks like banana chips. Being rich in antioxidants and having antimicrobial properties, coconut oil not only adds a subtle sweetness to dishes but also promotes heart health, making it a vital component of the culinary tradition.
Mustard oil: For an authentic tang
Mustard oil, known for its pungent aroma and sharp taste, serves as an essential component in Kerala cuisine. It is primarily used for tempering curries and crafting pickles. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, mustard oil supports heart health. Its robust flavor is crucial for creating authentic Kerala dishes that delight the taste buds, making it a staple in the culinary tradition.
Sesame oil: Nutty flavor enhancer
Sesame oil, with its nutty flavor, is a favorite in traditional Kerala sweets and snacks. This oil is abundant in antioxidants, aiding in inflammation reduction. Its high smoke point makes it ideal for both deep-frying and sauteing, adding a unique richness to dishes. By incorporating sesame oil into meals, one can enjoy enhanced flavors while benefiting from its health-promoting properties.
Ghee: Clarified butter magic
Ghee, or clarified butter, is key in Kerala's cuisine, especially for vegetarian dishes. It's used in cooking and as garnish on rice or sweets like payasam. Ghee aids digestion and adds a unique aroma, elevating flavors. These oils are central to Kerala's culinary traditions, offering distinct tastes and health benefits, making meals a reflection of the state's culinary heritage.