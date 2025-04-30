What's the story

Artisans are redefining the realm of modern decor with their exquisite paper creations.

The skilled craftsmen are employing traditional practices and modern aesthetics to create one-of-a-kind pieces that can elevate any living space.

Be it elaborate wall art or utility-based furniture, paper is emerging as a versatile medium of interior design.

Here's how artisans are influencing modern decor with their paper magic, from the trends to the techniques involved.