Have you tasted these fermented delights from Assam

By Anujj Trehaan 01:07 pm Jun 11, 2024

What's the story Assam, a state known for its lush tea gardens and the mighty Brahmaputra River, also boasts a unique culinary heritage. Among its many gastronomic treasures are fermented foods that form an integral part of Assamese cuisine. These staples are not only flavorsome but also offer numerous health benefits. Let's explore five piquant fermented staples that are essential to the Assamese palate.

Khaar - An alkaline starter

Khaar is an intriguing alkaline ingredient made by filtering water through the ashes of sun-dried banana peels or the trunk of the banana tree. It imparts a distinctive flavor and is used in preparing traditional dishes like khaar curry. This ingredient also aids digestion and adds micronutrients to the diet, making it a healthy addition to Assamese meals.

Tenga anja - Souring agent

Tenga anja, a tangy paste integral to Assamese cuisine, serves as a souring agent. Crafted from tomatoes, outenga (elephant apple), or mangosteen, all fermented with mustard seeds, it infuses dishes with a vibrant zest. Beyond adding flavor to curries and fish dishes, tenga anja enriches meals with probiotics, fostering gut health and enhancing the overall dining experience with its unique taste.

Dheki shaak - Fermented greens

Dheki shaak refers to leafy greens that are pounded and fermented, enriching them with natural probiotics. This process boosts nutritional value by increasing vitamin C content and mineral bioavailability. These nutrient-rich greens are sauteed with garlic and spices, offering a simple yet nutritious side dish. The fermentation not only preserves but enhances their health benefits, making them a valued part of Assamese cuisine.

Bhaat komol - Aromatic rice

Bhaat komol, a distinctive type of aromatic rice, is slightly fermented before it's cooked. This fermentation process enhances its natural sweetness and improves digestibility. It's commonly served alongside various fermented dishes or incorporated into pitha, traditional Assamese rice cakes. This makes bhaat komol a comforting and nourishing choice within the Assamese culinary tradition, beloved for its subtle flavors and health benefits.

Pani tenga - Refreshing beverage

Pani tenga is an effervescent drink crafted from fermenting wild apples or Indian gooseberries (amla) in water, with black salt and spices like ginger and mint leaves. This refreshing beverage quenches thirst and acts as an appetizer due to its digestive properties. It's a perfect choice for those seeking both hydration and a flavor-packed, healthful drink option.