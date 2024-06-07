Next Article

An attraction you can't miss

Indulge in sandboarding thrills in Atacama Desert, Chile

By Anujj Trehaan 10:12 am Jun 07, 202410:12 am

What's the story The Atacama Desert in Chile, known as the driest desert on Earth, offers more than just breathtaking landscapes. It's a haven for adventure seekers, particularly those looking to experience the exhilaration of sandboarding down its vast dunes. This unique activity combines the thrill of snowboarding with the warmth and beauty of the desert, providing an unforgettable adventure.

What to pack

Gear essentials

Gear up Before you hit the slopes of sand, it's essential to have the right equipment. Most local tour operators in nearby towns like San Pedro de Atacama provide sandboards and safety gear rental. Opting for a guided tour not only ensures you have all necessary equipment but also leads you to the best dunes for an optimal experience. Remember to wear long sleeves and pants to protect your skin from both sun and sand.

When to visit

Best time to go for sandboarding

The best time for sandboarding in Atacama is from December to February, the Chilean summer. This season offers clear skies and moderate temperatures, making the adventure more enjoyable. Aim for early mornings or late afternoons to dodge the intense midday heat. These times provide a comfortable experience, allowing you to fully appreciate the desert's beauty while engaging in this thrilling activity.

Safety tips and etiquette

Important things to remember

Prioritize safety while sandboarding in the Atacama. Wear all provided safety gear like helmets to prevent injuries. Keep hydrated by drinking plenty of water, as the desert sun can be intense. Always listen to your guide's instructions and stay within the designated sandboarding areas to avoid getting lost. Following these precautions ensures a safe and enjoyable adventure in the vast, beautiful desert landscape.

Exploration

Discover more

While sandboarding is a highlight, the Atacama Desert has much more to offer. Consider combining your adventure with visits to other attractions such as Valle de la Luna (Moon Valley) for its surreal landscapes or El Tatio Geysers for an early morning excursion witnessing geothermal wonders at sunrise. These natural sites complement your sandboarding adventure by showcasing the diverse beauty of this extraordinary desert.