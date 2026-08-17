Australia's lesser-known coastal towns: A list
What's the story
Australia's coastline is dotted with hidden gems that promise an escape from the usual tourist spots. These lesser-known coastal towns are perfect for travelers looking for pristine beaches and a peaceful retreat. From colorful marine life to untouched landscapes, these destinations offer a unique experience to nature lovers and adventure seekers alike. Here are some of Australia's best-kept secrets along the coast.
#1
Discovering the charm of Yamba
Located in New South Wales, Yamba is famous for its stunning beaches and relaxed vibe.
The town has a mix of surf spots and calm waters, making it perfect for both surfers and families.
Yamba's lighthouse offers panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, while its nearby national parks are perfect for hiking and wildlife spotting.
The town's vibrant markets also give a taste of local culture.
#2
Exploring the beauty of Agnes Water
Agnes Water, located in Queensland, is famous for its pristine beaches and proximity to the Great Barrier Reef. The area is perfect for snorkeling, diving, or just relaxing on the beach.
Agnes Water also has a laid-back atmosphere with its cafes and boutiques. The nearby Town of 1770 adds historical charm with its heritage-listed sites.
#3
Unwinding in Albany's natural beauty
Albany in Western Australia is known for its dramatic coastline and rich history.
The town is surrounded by beautiful beaches, like Middleton Beach, which are perfect for swimming or whale watching during migration season.
Albany's natural attractions include Torndirrup National Park, with stunning rock formations like The Gap and Natural Bridge.
#4
Enjoying serenity at Port Fairy
Port Fairy, located in Victoria, is a charming fishing village with historic buildings and serene beaches.
The town hosts the annual Port Fairy Folk Festival, attracting artists and visitors from all over.
Nearby, Griffiths Island provides a scenic walking trail through a lighthouse and a bird sanctuary.
This peaceful destination is perfect for those looking for a quiet retreat by the ocean.