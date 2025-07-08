Australia's breathtaking national parks: A list
Australia has some of the most spectacular national parks and it has plenty of hidden trails for nature lovers. The parks offer a chance to explore everything from green rainforests to rocky coasts. This guide lists some unknown trails which guarantee amazing experiences to hikers/adventurers. Whether you want some solitude or looking for a tough trek, these trails are special in their own way.
Kakadu Trails
Discovering the wonders of Kakadu
Kakadu National Park is famous for its diverse biodiversity and cultural importance. The park has some hidden trails winding through wetlands and sandstone escarpments. One of them is the Gubara Pools Walk, which takes you through monsoon forests and culminates at peaceful rock pools. Alternatively, you can take the Yurmikmik Walks, which provide different routes overlooking waterfalls and ancient rock art sites.
Cradle Mountain paths
Exploring Tasmania's Cradle Mountain
Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park in Tasmania leaves you spellbound with its alpine beauty. While the Dove Lake Circuit is a popular option, heading out on less-trodden trails such as the Twisted Lakes Track offers quietude and mesmerizing views of glacial lakes. For the more adventurous, the Face Track offers a tough terrain, but the views over Cradle Valley make it all worth it.
Daintree Trails
Unveiling secrets in Daintree Rainforest
The Daintree Rainforest in Queensland is among the world's oldest rainforests, full of fascinating flora and fauna. While most tourists prefer boardwalks, discovering off-the-beaten-path trails like Jindalba Circuit offers a closer experience with nature. The trail goes deep through the dense forest, revealing giant ferns and rare wildlife species like cassowaries.
Blue Mountains paths
Journey through Blue Mountains' hidden gems
Apart from the iconic cliffs and eucalyptus forests, the Blue Mountains around Sydney conceal secret paths waiting to be explored. The Grand Canyon Track, for instance, immerses you as it winds down into verdant canyons filled with ferns and passes waterfalls on its way back up via Evans Lookout Road or Neates Glen Road entrance points, whichever you prefer.