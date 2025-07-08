Australia's breathtaking national parks: A list

Australia has some of the most spectacular national parks and it has plenty of hidden trails for nature lovers. The parks offer a chance to explore everything from green rainforests to rocky coasts. This guide lists some unknown trails which guarantee amazing experiences to hikers/adventurers. Whether you want some solitude or looking for a tough trek, these trails are special in their own way.

Kakadu Trails Discovering the wonders of Kakadu Kakadu National Park is famous for its diverse biodiversity and cultural importance. The park has some hidden trails winding through wetlands and sandstone escarpments. One of them is the Gubara Pools Walk, which takes you through monsoon forests and culminates at peaceful rock pools. Alternatively, you can take the Yurmikmik Walks, which provide different routes overlooking waterfalls and ancient rock art sites.

Cradle Mountain paths Exploring Tasmania's Cradle Mountain Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park in Tasmania leaves you spellbound with its alpine beauty. While the Dove Lake Circuit is a popular option, heading out on less-trodden trails such as the Twisted Lakes Track offers quietude and mesmerizing views of glacial lakes. For the more adventurous, the Face Track offers a tough terrain, but the views over Cradle Valley make it all worth it.

Daintree Trails Unveiling secrets in Daintree Rainforest The Daintree Rainforest in Queensland is among the world's oldest rainforests, full of fascinating flora and fauna. While most tourists prefer boardwalks, discovering off-the-beaten-path trails like Jindalba Circuit offers a closer experience with nature. The trail goes deep through the dense forest, revealing giant ferns and rare wildlife species like cassowaries.