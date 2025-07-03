Hidden gems: Stunning waterfalls in rural Japan

Japan is famous for its vibrant cities and rich culture, but its rural landscape is home to hidden gems just waiting to be explored. Among these, are secret waterfalls that promise serene beauty away from the crowds. Tucked away in lush forests, mountainous regions, these natural wonders offer a tranquil escape for those willing to venture off the beaten path. Let's explore five of them.

Shiraito Shiraito Falls: A cascading wonder Close to Mount Fuji, Shiraito Falls dazzles with its thin streams falling over a wide rock face. It is 20 meters tall, and spreads out to over 200 meters wide. Called so for its white threads appearance, the water flows elegantly into a pool below. The area is especially breathtaking in autumn, with the vibrant foliage adding to its beauty.

Nabegataki Nabegataki Falls: A curtain of water Nabegataki Falls in Kumamoto Prefecture gives you the unique opportunity of walking behind the waterfall curtain. The 10-meter-high waterfall creates a magical atmosphere. Sunlight filters through the water droplets creating rainbows on sunny days. The cave-like space behind gives you an immersive experience. You can feel enveloped by nature's beauty while soaking in the soothing sound of falling water.

Fukiware Fukiware Falls: The Niagara of Japan Known as "the Niagara of Japan," Fukiware Falls is located in Gunma Prefecture. The majestic waterfall is more than seven meters high and 30 meters wide, creating a spectacular sight as it tumbles down into a gorge below. The forceful flow has shaped the rocks into fascinating formations over the years, adding to its charm. Visitors can also find walking trails around the falls for varied views of the spectacle.

Kegon Kegon Falls: Majestic beauty near Nikko Located near Nikko National Park, Kegon Falls is 97 meters tall and one of Japan's most famous waterfalls. Fed by Lake Chuzenji's waters, it offers breathtaking views throughout the year but is especially stunning during winter. Ice formations give another layer of beauty to its already majestic presence. Visitors are taken down 75 meters in an elevator for an up-close view from an observation deck at its base.