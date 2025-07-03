You must visit these historic villages in Southeast Asia 

Southeast Asia is dotted with many old-world villages that have been untouched by modernity. These villages give a peek into the past, exhibiting traditional architecture, customs, and lifestyles that have been preserved for centuries. Visiting these villages is a chance to understand the region's rich cultural heritage and history. Here, we take a look at some of these amazing places where time stands still.

Laos Luang Prabang: A timeless beauty Laos' Luang Prabang is famous for its well-preserved architectural and cultural heritage. The town is a UNESCO World Heritage site, complete with traditional wooden houses and ancient temples. Despite a little modern influence, the village retains its historical charm with daily rituals like alms-giving ceremonies still being practiced by locals. Walk through the vibrant night markets or take a boat ride along the Mekong river to experience local life.

Indonesia Tenganan Pegringsingan: Bali's ancient village One of Bali's oldest villages, Tenganan Pegringsingan is known for its unique culture and traditions. The village is famous for its unique double ikat weaving technique called geringsing, which has been passed from generations. Tenganan also follows strict rules on architecture and social practices to preserve its ancient way of life. Visitors can witness traditional ceremonies and crafts that reflect Bali's rich cultural tapestry.

Myanmar Bagan: Land of temples Bagan in Myanmar features thousands of ancient temples across a sprawling plain, providing a breathtaking view at sunrise or sunset. Once the capital of Pagan Kingdom, Bagan remains untouched by modern-day development due to preservation efforts. The region lets you explore temple ruins over 1,000 years old while letting you experience local customs like lacquerware crafting.