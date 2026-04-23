You must visit these lesser-known lakes in Austria

Austria is famous for its stunning landscapes, but beyond the popular lakes, there are some hidden gems waiting to be explored. These lesser-known lakes offer a peaceful retreat from the crowded tourist spots. Each of these lakes has its own charm and beauty, making them perfect for those looking to discover Austria's natural beauty. Here are some of these hidden gems.

#1 Lake Constance: A tranquil escape Lake Constance is located at the intersection of Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The vast lake offers stunning views and calm waters perfect for sailing or swimming. The surrounding area is dotted with quaint villages where you can experience local culture and cuisine. The region also hosts several hiking trails that offer stunning views of the Alps.

#2 Lake Hallstatt: A picturesque retreat Lake Hallstatt is famous for its crystal-clear waters, and the idyllic village of Hallstatt on its banks. The village is a UNESCO World Heritage site, famous for its salt production history. You can take boat rides on the lake or explore the nearby Dachstein Mountains on foot. The area is also dotted with several viewpoints offering breathtaking views of the lake and mountains.

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#3 Lake Wolfgang: A serene getaway Lake Wolfgang is one of Austria's most beautiful lakes, thanks to its emerald-green waters and picturesque surroundings. The region is dotted with charming towns like St. Gilgen and St. Wolfgang, where you can enjoy traditional Austrian hospitality. The lake is also famous for water sports like sailing and windsurfing, making it an ideal destination for adventure lovers.

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