Try this Austrian pumpkin seed oil dip recipe at home

02:46 pm Jul 10, 2024

What's the story Originating from Austria, the pumpkin seed oil dip is a vegetarian, eggless delight cherished for generations. Esteemed for its rich flavor and nutritional benefits, it's made with pumpkin seed oil, a staple in Austrian cuisine noted for its deep green color and nutty taste. Ideal as a spread or dressing, this dip introduces Austrian tradition to your table. Let's get cooking.

Gather the following ingredients

To make this authentic Austrian pumpkin seed oil dip, gather one cup of sour cream or a vegan alternative, two tablespoons of pumpkin seed oil, one tablespoon of lemon juice, two minced garlic cloves, half a teaspoon of salt (to taste), and a quarter teaspoon of black pepper. For garnish, consider adding chopped chives or parsley.

Combine sour cream and seasonings

In a medium bowl, mix sour cream or a vegan alternative with minced garlic to create the dip's base. Then, add salt and black pepper, ensuring these seasonings are well distributed. Garlic not only enhances flavor but also adds a subtle kick, complementing the nutty pumpkin seed oil. This process ensures a flavorful and well-seasoned foundation for the dip.

Add lemon juice and pumpkin seed oil

After ensuring your base is well mixed with seasonings, introduce lemon juice and then pumpkin seed oil. Add one tablespoon of lemon juice to bring a fresh zest that balances the oil's richness. Then, carefully drizzle in two tablespoons of pumpkin seed oil, stirring continuously for full integration into the dip. This step enriches the dip with a unique flavor profile.

Final touches and serving suggestions

After thoroughly mixing all ingredients together until smooth, do a taste test to adjust seasoning if necessary. For an enhanced presentation and added flavor dimension, sprinkle chopped chives or parsley over your finished dip just before serving. This Austrian pumpkin seed oil dip pairs wonderfully with crusty breads or as an accompaniment to fresh vegetables for dipping.