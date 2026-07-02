Avocado toast with sprouts: 5-minute recipe

Tip 1

Choosing the right avocado

Choosing the right avocado is key to making the perfect toast. Go for avocados that are slightly soft when gently pressed, but not mushy. A ripe avocado will have a creamy texture that spreads easily on the bread. If you only have unripe avocados, you can speed up ripening by placing them in a paper bag with an apple or banana for a day or two.