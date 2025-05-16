Avocado v/s olive: Which is more nutritious?
What's the story
Avocados and olives are two of the most popular nutritious foods.
Both have their own unique health benefits, making them a staple in many diets.
From creamy texture and rich flavor of avocados to the distinct taste and versatility of olives, this article takes you through the nutritional aspects of both, and what they bring to the table of a balanced diet.
Fat content
Healthy fats in avocados
Avocados are famous for being high in healthy fat, mostly monounsaturated fats.
When consumed in moderation, these fats can promote heart health by lowering bad cholesterol levels.
A medium-sized avocado has around 15 grams of fat, of which around 10 grams are monounsaturated.
This makes avocados a great option for those looking to add healthy fats to their diet without saturated or trans-fats.
Antioxidants
Olive oil's antioxidant properties
Olives are an excellent source of antioxidants, especially vitamin E and polyphenols.
These compounds help reduce oxidative stress in the body by neutralizing free radicals.
Regular intake of olives or olive oil may result in reduced inflammation and a lowered risk of chronic diseases due to these antioxidant properties.
Including olives in the diet can boost overall health with these protective effects.
Fiber levels
Fiber content comparison
Both avocados and olives are rich in dietary fiber, which is important for good digestive health. However, avocados are richer in fiber compared to olives.
One medium avocado can provide you with around 10 grams of fiber. Meanwhile, a serving of ten small olives gives you about one gram of fiber.
Adding avocados to your meals can benefit digestion and make you feel fuller, thanks to their high fiber content.
Nutrient density
Vitamins and minerals abundance
Avocados are loaded with vitamins like vitamin K, vitamin C, folate, and potassium but also provide small amounts of magnesium and manganese.
Olives also give vitamin E but along with iron and copper, but have lesser vitamins than avocados.
Both the fruits provide essential nutrients for bodily functions. But avocados are more generous with their offering due to their rich vitamin profile.