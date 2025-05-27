Surprising uses of banana peels you might not know!
What's the story
Often disregarded as garbage, banana peels are an underrated superfood.
While the fruit is a staple in most households, the peel is loaded with nutrients that can be put to use in so many ways.
From beautifying skin to enriching the soil of your plants, banana peels can be used for so many economical and eco-friendly hacks.
Here are some interesting ways to use banana peels.
Skin care
Natural skin exfoliant
Banana peels can also work as a natural exfoliant for the skin. The texture of the peel helps in gently removing dead skin cells without causing any irritation.
Rubbing the inside of a banana peel on your face in circular motions can improve skin texture and give a natural glow.
The antioxidants in banana peels also help reduce inflammation and soothe irritated skin.
Plant care
Fertilizer for plants
Banana peels are rich in potassium, phosphorus, and calcium, all of which are essential nutrients for plant growth.
By burying chopped banana peels near the roots or soaking them in water to create a nutrient-rich spray, you can naturally enhance soil fertility.
Not only does this method promote healthier plants, but it also reduces waste by repurposing kitchen scraps effectively.
Oral health
Teeth whitening aid
The minerals present in banana peels could prove useful for whitening teeth if used regularly.
Rubbing the inside of a fresh banana peel on your teeth for two minutes or so before brushing could help lessen stains over time.
The best thing about this easy practice is that it utilizes natural compounds instead of relying on chemical-based products. It provides an eco-friendly oral care alternative.
Gardening tips
Compost booster
Adding banana peels to your compost piles speeds up decomposition due to their high nitrogen content.
They decompose quickly and enrich compost with essential nutrients that improve garden soil quality.
Simply cut them into smaller pieces before adding to ensure faster breakdown and even distribution throughout your compost heap.