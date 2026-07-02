Love banana stem? You'll enjoy these dishes
What's the story
Often ignored, the banana stem is a versatile ingredient that can be used to prepare a variety of delicious dishes. Famous for its health benefits, the banana stem is rich in fiber and aids digestion. It can be used in savory and sweet preparations alike, making it an ideal choice for those looking to explore plant-based cooking. Here are five unique dishes that highlight the potential of the banana stem.
Stir-fry
Banana stem stir-fry delight
Banana stem stir-fry is a quick and easy dish that retains the natural flavors of the ingredient. The stem is sliced thinly and sautéed with spices like mustard seeds, turmeric, and curry leaves. This dish goes well with rice or flatbreads and gives a crunchy texture with a hint of spice. It is an ideal option for those who love simple yet flavorful meals.
Curry
Creamy banana stem curry
A creamy banana stem curry is a comforting dish that pairs well with rice or roti. The banana stem is cooked in coconut milk with aromatic spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala. The result is a rich, creamy curry that balances the subtle taste of the banana stem with bold flavors. This dish is perfect for those who enjoy traditional curries with a twist.
Salad
Refreshing banana stem salad
For a light and refreshing option, try making a banana stem salad. The stem is finely chopped and mixed with ingredients like grated coconut, lemon juice, and green chilies. This salad offers a crisp texture, along with tangy notes from the lemon juice. It's an ideal accompaniment to any meal or can be enjoyed as a standalone snack.
Fritters
Savory banana stem fritters
Savory banana stem fritters are crispy delights made by mixing chopped banana stem with gram flour and spices, before deep-frying them into golden-brown fritters. These can be served as appetizers or snacks at gatherings, providing both taste satisfaction and nutritional benefits from the main ingredient itself.
Pudding
Sweet banana stem pudding
Sweet pudding made from mashed ripe bananas mixed together with finely grated raw bananas gives you an unusual dessert option. The natural sweetness balances perfectly against the earthy tones present within each bite, making it a delightful end to any meal.