Savory banana stem fritters are crispy delights

Love banana stem? You'll enjoy these dishes

By Vinita Jain 10:02 am Jul 02, 202610:02 am

What's the story

Often ignored, the banana stem is a versatile ingredient that can be used to prepare a variety of delicious dishes. Famous for its health benefits, the banana stem is rich in fiber and aids digestion. It can be used in savory and sweet preparations alike, making it an ideal choice for those looking to explore plant-based cooking. Here are five unique dishes that highlight the potential of the banana stem.