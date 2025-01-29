What's the story

Jordan, while renowned for its ancient landmarks and stunning natural beauty, holds another treasure often overlooked by visitors: its array of traditional sweets and dates!

These delicacies are a must-try for any traveler.

From the decadent, syrupy pastries that melt in your mouth to the juicy dates that form the backbone of Jordanian cuisine, this article explores some of the most delicious treats you absolutely can't miss.