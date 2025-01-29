Desserts every traveler should try when in Jordan
Jordan, while renowned for its ancient landmarks and stunning natural beauty, holds another treasure often overlooked by visitors: its array of traditional sweets and dates!
These delicacies are a must-try for any traveler.
From the decadent, syrupy pastries that melt in your mouth to the juicy dates that form the backbone of Jordanian cuisine, this article explores some of the most delicious treats you absolutely can't miss.
Dates
The delightful world of Jordanian dates
Jordan is famous for its world-class dates, particularly the Medjool variety, also known as the king of dates.
These large, caramel-like fruits are a delicacy, and a powerhouse of nutrients.
Tourists can buy them at local markets all over the country, typically sold by weight.
Sampling these dates fresh from a local seller offers a unique and unmatched flavor experience.
Baklava
Heavenly baklava and beyond
No trip to Jordan is complete without tasting the sweet delight of baklava.
This layered pastry is made of thin filo dough filled with chopped nuts and held together by syrup or honey.
Each region has its own twist, but the flaky crunch and rich flavor are constants.
With bakeries selling baklava in various shapes and sizes, it's easy for travelers to try a bit of everything.
Kunafa
Kunafa: A cheesy delicacy
Kunafa, the undisputed queen of desserts, is a heavenly blend of thin noodle-like pastry or semolina dough, soaked in sweet syrup and layered with melted cheese or cream.
Its signature orange hue and topping of crushed pistachios add to its appeal, while the contrasting textures and flavors make it a must-try for any food lover.
In Amman, cafes serve it warm, perfect for chilly evenings.
Halva
Halva: A sweet slice of tradition
Halva, the dense, sweet confection made by combining tahini or nut butters with hot sugar syrup and then cooling the mixture into sliceable blocks.
In Jordan, it's typically flavored with vanilla or chocolate and studded with nuts like almonds or pistachios for extra crunch.
Available in markets and specialty shops, halva makes for a delicious souvenir.
Street food
Sampling street food sweets
For travelers keen to immerse themselves in Jordan's delicious culture like a local, street food stalls offer a plethora of choices.
These include ma'amoul (date-filled cookies), barazek (sesame seed cookies), and the more adventurous qatayef (a sweet dumpling filled with cream or nuts).
Sampling these street food treats not only lets visitors taste the true flavors of Jordan but also directly supports the local community.