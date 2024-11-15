Summarize Simplifying... In short Beat the summer heat with Bihar's traditional sattu drinks, known for their cooling properties and energy boost.

Try the classic sattu sharbat with a tangy twist of lemon, or opt for a minty sattu cooler for a refreshing taste and digestive aid.

For those with a sweet tooth, the sweetened rose sattu drink offers a dessert-like indulgence, while the spicy cucumber sattu refreshment provides a savory alternative.

Each recipe is simple, requiring just a few ingredients like sattu powder, cold water, and your choice of flavorings. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Beat the heat with Bihar's sattu drinks

What's the story The eastern Indian state of Bihar is known for its vibrant culture and delicious food. Among the many traditional delicacies and beverages, one that truly shines (or rather cools!) during the hot summer months is sattu. Prepared from roasted gram flour, sattu is not just tasty but also a nutritional powerhouse. Here, we share some super refreshing sattu drinks that will help you beat the summer heat in style.

The classic sattu sharbat

Sattu sharbat is a traditional Bihari drink with amazing cooling properties. Just mix two tablespoons of sattu powder in a glass of cold water. Add a pinch of salt, squeeze half a lemon for that tangy zing, and add sugar or jaggery according to your taste. It's super refreshing, thirst-quenching, and gives you an instant energy boost.

Minty sattu cooler

If you enjoy the refreshing flavor of mint, the minty sattu cooler is perfect for you. Simply blend fresh mint leaves with cold water to create a minty base. Next, stir in two tablespoons of sattu powder, salt, and roasted cumin powder for added flavor. This cooler not only refreshes but also helps with digestion on hot summer days.

Sweetened rose sattu drink

If you have a sweet tooth, you will absolutely love the sweetened rose sattu drink. Simply mix two tablespoons of sattu powder in cold water or milk for extra creaminess. Add rose syrup to taste for sweetness and a beautiful floral aroma. This delicious drink combines nutrition with dessert-like taste, making it the perfect indulgence for summer.

Spicy cucumber sattu refreshment

If you prefer savory over sweet, the spicy cucumber sattu cooler is perfect for you. Combine grated cucumber with two tablespoons of sattu in cold water. Then, stir in black salt, roasted cumin, and green chilies for a spicy kick. This refreshing beverage cools, hydrates, and refuels on hot days, providing a savory twist to the conventional sweet sattu drinks.