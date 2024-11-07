Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Bangladeshi pitha dessert with simple ingredients like rice flour, coconut, jaggery, and cardamom.

Start by making a dough with boiling water and rice flour, then create a sweet filling by melting jaggery into grated coconut and cardamom.

Shape the dough into discs, fill with the sweet mixture, seal, and steam to create a delightful dessert that's both traditional and vegan-friendly. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Vegan Bangladeshi pitha dessert guide

By Anujj Trehaan 09:34 am Nov 07, 202409:34 am

What's the story Pitha is a beloved Bangladeshi dessert, traditionally savored during the winter months and special festivals. Made from rice flour and sweetened with jaggery, this vegan version of the dish retains its cultural essence while catering to a broader audience. With its historical roots and deliciously sweet taste, vegan Bangladeshi pitha provides a truly special culinary experience.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this delicious vegan Bangladeshi pitha, you will need one cup of rice flour, half a cup of grated coconut, half a cup of jaggery (you can adjust the sweetness to your taste), one teaspoon of cardamom powder for that extra burst of flavor, and two cups of water. These simple ingredients come together to create a sweet treat that's easy to make and even easier to enjoy!

Step 1

Preparing the dough

Begin by heating water in a large pot. Once it comes to a rolling boil, slowly pour in the rice flour while constantly stirring to prevent lumps from forming. Continue stirring until the mixture thickens and comes together like a dough. This should take approximately five to seven minutes over medium heat.

Step 2

Flavoring the filling

In a separate pan, combine the grated coconut, jaggery, and cardamom powder. Warm this mixture over low heat. Stir it gently until the jaggery melts completely, infusing the coconut with its sweetness to create a delicious filling. This should take around 10 minutes. Make sure to stir it often so it doesn't burn and the flavors meld together perfectly.

Step 3

Shaping and cooking pithas

Once your dough is cool enough to handle but still warm, pinch off small portions and flatten them into discs with your palms. Spoon a little filling onto the center of each disc, then fold and seal the edges to completely enclose the filling. You can shape them into semi-circles or any shape you like.

Step 4

Final cooking process

Steam the filled dumplings for approximately 15-20 minutes or until firm and fully cooked. A conventional steamer or any improvised steaming arrangement that ensures good steam circulation around each pitha would work fine. Relish your vegan Bangladeshi pithas warm or at room temperature for a delicious dessert experience that transports tradition to your home kitchen without sacrificing your dietary choices.