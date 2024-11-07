Summarize Simplifying... In short Chhath Puja, a sacred festival celebrated across India, is marked by community gatherings, cleanliness, and devotion to the Sun God.

In Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, rituals involve cleaning homes and water bodies, illuminating ghats with lamps, and making offerings of fruits and Thekua.

The festival unites people from diverse backgrounds, turning cities into vibrant centers of devotion and community spirit. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Here's how Chhath Puja is celebrated across various Indian states

By Simran Jeet 08:00 am Nov 07, 202408:00 am

What's the story Chhath Puja, an ancient Indian festival dedicated to worshipping the Sun God, Surya, is fast approaching. Celebrated with great enthusiasm in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and beyond, this sacred festival is also observed in Nepal. Chhath reflects deep cultural, religious, and environmental values, emphasizing the importance of nature, health, and community well-being. Let's explore the different ways Chhath is celebrated across India.

#1

Bihar

Bihar, the heartland of Chhath Puja, celebrates this sacred festival with unmatched enthusiasm. After Diwali, cities like Patna light up with the sounds of Chhathi Maiya, revered as the divine mother. The four-day rituals include Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, and Usha Arghya, during which a significant number of women gather at the banks of the Ganges to make their offerings.

#2

Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, families observe Nahay Khay by cleaning their homes and washing wheat grains to makeThekua, the beloved prasad of the festival. Chhath ghats are elegantly decorated with lights and banana leaves, while thousands of diyas illuminate the scene with a beautiful glow. Devotees come together with offerings of sugarcane and fruits, fostering a strong sense of community and devotion.

#3

Madhya Pradesh

Cleanliness is an essential aspect of this sacred festival. In Madhya Pradesh, cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Satna celebrate with great enthusiasm. Rivers, ponds, pools, ghats, and lakes are meticulously cleaned and decorated for the occasion. Devotees offer arghya to the Sun God only after bathing in the ghats, while the air fills with folk songs dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

#4

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh celebrates Chhath Puja prominently in cities like Varanasi, Lucknow, and Allahabad. In Varanasi, the ghats of the Ganges are beautifully illuminated with beautiful lamps, turning the city into a center of devotion. Thousands of devotees travel from distant places to participate in the rituals, creating an eye-catching visual spectacle that highlights the festival's deep significance and fervor.

#5

Delhi

With a large population of migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Chhath Puja has become increasingly prominent in the national capital. The banks of the Yamuna River and various artificial water bodies throughout the city serve as key locations for the celebrations. In Delhi, the festival is characterized by large gatherings and community offerings, uniting people from diverse backgrounds who celebrate Chhath.