Chhath Puja feast: Exploring must-try delicious treats

By Simran Jeet 07:00 am Nov 07, 202407:00 am

What's the story Chhath Puja is a significant festival in India, especially celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. This festival honors the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya through various rituals, including fasting and offering delicious prasad. The food prepared during this time is both traditional and symbolic, representing gratitude and devotion. Here are six must-try dishes that embody the essence of Chhath Puja.

Thekua

Thekua, a popular sweet treat, is made from whole wheat flour, jaggery, and coconut. It is shaped into small discs and deep-fried until golden brown. This delicacy is not only delicious but also holds a special significance during Chhath Puja as it symbolizes prosperity. The natural sweetness of jaggery enhances its flavor, making it a perfect offering to the Sun God.

Kheer

Kheer, a rice pudding made with milk, sugar, and cardamom, is a festive favorite during Chhath Puja. It is often garnished with nuts adding a rich texture and flavor. This creamy dessert is prepared as an offering and is enjoyed by family members after the rituals. Kheer represents purity and devotion, making it an essential part of the prasad served during the celebrations.

Lauki Bhaat

Lauki Bhaat, or bottle gourd rice, is a nutritious and comforting dish commonly prepared during festivals like Chhath Puja. This one-pot meal combines rice and grated lauki with spices, resulting in a flavorful and wholesome dish. The lauki adds moisture and a subtle sweetness, making it perfect for fasting days. It's light yet satisfying, often served with yogurt or pickle.

Dahi Chura

Dahi Chura is a traditional dish made from flattened rice (chura) mixed with yogurt (dahi) and sweetened with jaggery or sugar. This simple yet delicious preparation is popular during Chhath Puja, offering a refreshing option for devotees. Nutritious and easy to make, Dahi Chura provides a balance of carbohydrates and protein, making it perfect for breaking a fast or enjoying a light meal.

Kaddu Bhaat

Kaddu Bhaat is a flavorful rice dish made with pumpkin (kaddu) and spices. The pumpkin is sautéed with aromatic spices and then cooked with rice. This dish is particularly popular during festivals due to its simplicity and delightful taste. Pumpkin adds a natural sweetness and creamy texture, making it a comforting option that pairs well with yogurt or a salad.

Parwal Ki Mithai

Parwal Ki Mithai, or pointed gourd sweet, is a traditional dessert made from parwal stuffed with a sweet filling of khoya (reduced milk) and sugar. The gourd is boiled, filled, and simmered in sugar syrup, resulting in a soft sweet often served during festivals. This dish is visually appealing and offers a delightful balance of flavors, showcasing parwal's versatility in Indian sweets.