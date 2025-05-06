Calm your mind with these breathwork techniques
Breathwork is one of the easiest yet most effective ways to manage stress, naturally.
By concentrating on breathing techniques, you can calm your mind and body, reduce anxiety, and promote relaxation.
These techniques are beginner-friendly and can be practiced anywhere with no special equipment.
Learn how to harness the power of your breath for the best improvements in your mental well-being.
Deep breathing
Diaphragmatic breathing
Diaphragmatic breathing means taking deep breaths involving the diaphragm instead of shallow ones using the chest.
This technique increases oxygen intake which can reduce heart rate and blood pressure.
To practice, sit or lie down comfortably, placing one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen.
Inhale deeply through your nose such that your abdomen rises more than your chest. Then exhale slowly through pursed lips.
Structured breathing
Box breathing technique
Box breathing is a systematic technique that involves inhaling, holding your breath, exhaling, and pausing for equal counts.
Usually practiced with counts of four seconds each step, this technique regulates the nervous system and reduces stress levels.
It is often used by professionals working in high-stress environments owing to its calming effects.
Balanced breathing
Alternate nostril breathing
Alternate nostril breathing intends to balance the left and right hemispheres of our brain, by alternating our breaths between nostrils.
The technique enhances mental clarity and emotional stability.
To perform it, close one nostril with a finger while inhaling from the other. Switch nostrils before exhaling.
Continue the same pattern for several cycles.
Relaxation technique
4-7-8 breathing method
The 4-7-8 method is designed to promote relaxation by altering breath patterns.
Inhale quietly through the nose for four seconds. Hold for seven seconds. Then exhale completely through the mouth for eight seconds with a whoosh sound.
This method helps reduce anxiety by slowing down heart rate and encouraging full oxygen exchange in each breath cycle.