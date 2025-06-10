You must visit these cultural towns in Belgium
What's the story
Belgium, famous for its rich history and diverse culture, is home to some of the most charming towns in Europe.
From traditional architecture to local crafts and vibrant markets, these quaint locales provide an authentic Belgian experience.
Exploring these towns gives a glimpse of Belgium's past and you can enjoy the serene landscapes and friendly communities.
Whether you're a history buff or looking for a peaceful getaway, these towns have something unique to offer.
Durbuy
Discovering Durbuy's medieval charm
Durbuy is often dubbed the smallest city in the world. Tucked away in the Ardennes region, it features cobblestone streets and medieval buildings that take you back in time.
The town is enveloped by lush forests and rolling hills, making it an ideal place for nature lovers.
You can check out local shops selling handmade goods or take a leisurely stroll along the Ourthe River.
Bruges
Exploring Bruges' canals and architecture
Bruges is known for its scenic canals and well-preserved medieval architecture.
Commonly referred to as the "Venice of the North," this town offers boat tours that offer awe-inspiring views of historic buildings lining the waterways.
The Markt square is a busy hub with cafes offering traditional Belgian waffles and chocolates.
Art lovers can explore museums home to works by Flemish masters.
Ghent
Ghent: A blend of history and modernity
Ghent mixes historical charm with modern vibrancy.
The town is dotted with impressive landmarks like Gravensteen Castle and Saint Bavo's Cathedral, which hosts some notable artworks such as The Adoration of the Mystic Lamb.
However, what really makes Ghent lively is its music festivals throughout the year.
The presence of a university adds more youthful energy to this historic setting.
Leuven
Leuven: A hub of learning and culture
Leuven is famous for its prestigious university established in 1425, making it one of Europe's oldest educational institutions.
The town has some stunning Gothic-style structures such as Stadhuis (Town Hall) that symbolize its academic background.
Leuven also hosts several cultural events, from theater performances to M-Museum Leuven, which displays contemporary art with historical artifacts.