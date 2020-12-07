Parsley is a culinary herb known for its distinct mild, bitter flavor. But did you know that its consumption can be highly beneficial for your health? Due to its high nutritional value, parsley has been traditionally used to treat various conditions. These include reducing blood pressure, cholesterol, and allergies among others. Read ahead to find some evidence-based benefits of parsley.

Bones Vitamin K in parsley helps in good bone health

Vitamin K is essential for maintaining good bone health. In fact, low intake of this vitamin has been associated with a higher risk of bone fracture. To avoid this deficiency, you need to take a vitamin K rich diet. Parsley is your friend because just ten sprigs of the herb are enough to reach the recommended daily intake of vitamin K.

Antioxidants It is filled with flavonoids and other antioxidants

Antioxidants keep the disease-causing oxidative stress away from our body, and parsley has a whole lot of it. Vitamins A, C, and E present in parsley can help soothe inflammation. It is also an excellent source of flavonoids, which are also antioxidants and can help in reducing the risk of many chronic illnesses, including cancer, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's disease.

Skin Parsley can help improve your skin quality

As mentioned previously, parsley is high in vitamin C. Apart from being an excellent antioxidant, this vitamin is wonderful for your skin. Vitamin C helps in producing collagen, the protein that gives our skin its structure and strength, and irons out fine lines and wrinkles. So, the next time you make your salads, don't forget to garnish it with this vitamin C-packed herb.

Digestion Parsley has been traditionally used for treating digestive issues