Toronto's new buildings are required to have green roofs, helping to cool the city and improve air quality.

Singapore is turning concrete walls into vertical gardens, reducing noise and pollution.

Seoul is restoring hidden streams, creating recreational spaces and boosting biodiversity.

Copenhagen is promoting walkability with broad sidewalks and car-free areas, encouraging physical activity and community interaction.

Lastly, New York City's community gardens are fostering social cohesion and sustainable agriculture.

Biophilic design cities: Merging nature with urban spaces

By Simran Jeet 12:10 pm Dec 16, 202412:10 pm

What's the story Biophilic design is where nature meets urban planning, creating a harmonious blend of city life and the natural world. This concept fosters well-being and sustainability by incorporating green roofs, vertical gardens, and natural lighting into cityscapes. Biophilic cities are a fusion of modernity and nature's splendor, reflecting a commitment to environmental stewardship and enhanced quality of life.

Greenery above

Green roofs: Elevating urban landscapes

Green roofs aren't just pretty to look at; they're key players in fighting the urban heat island effect. These verdant oases soak up rainwater, offer insulation, and create a cooling effect in concrete jungles. Toronto is leading the charge with a policy that mandates new buildings to incorporate green roofs, demonstrating a commitment to sustainable city planning. This not only boosts biodiversity but also fosters fresher air.

Living walls

Vertical gardens: Walls that breathe

Vertical gardens breathe life into concrete facades, turning them into lush canvases that beautify cities and purify the air. In particular, Singapore has championed this eco-art, making vertical greening a signature element of their urban jungle. These living walls serve as natural air filters, scrubbing away pollutants and pumping out oxygen. Plus, they slash noise pollution by up to 10 decibels, creating peaceful urban sanctuaries.

Waterways uncovered

Daylighting urban streams: Revealing hidden waters

Daylighting is the process of uncovering and restoring streams that have been diverted underground back to their natural state. This practice rejuvenates ecosystems, improves water quality, and establishes recreational spaces. The restoration of Seoul's Cheonggyecheon stream demonstrates the transformative power of daylighting, turning a once-neglected area into a thriving public space and enhancing city biodiversity.

Footpaths first

Walkable cities: Promoting pedestrian pathways

Walkable cities promote physical activity and decrease reliance on cars. Broad sidewalks, car-free areas, and green walkways make walking a breeze. Copenhagen's vast cycling paths and pedestrian-centric streets set the gold standard for walkability. Such measures not only improve public health but also build stronger communities by facilitating social interactions.

Collective cultivation

Community gardens: Cultivating green spaces together

Community gardens are essential for building social cohesion and giving residents access to fresh produce. These communal spaces enable people of all backgrounds to connect through gardening activities, fostering mental well-being through interaction with nature and community engagement. New York City's community garden program nurtures over 550 gardens across five boroughs, providing education about sustainable agriculture alongside opportunities to cultivate green spaces.