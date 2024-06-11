Next Article

Try this recipe

Try this Bengali moong dal khichdi recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 10:59 am Jun 11, 202410:59 am

What's the story Moong dal khichdi is a comforting and nutritious dish originating from Bengal, India. It's a simple yet flavorful blend of rice and lentils, making it a complete vegetarian and eggless meal. This dish holds cultural significance in many Indian households, often prepared during festivals or as a wholesome everyday meal. With its rich history and ease of preparation, let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this delightful dish, gather one cup of rice and half a cup of moong dal (yellow split lentils). You will also need two tablespoons of ghee (clarified butter), one teaspoon of cumin seeds, two bay leaves, one ginger (finely chopped), and one teaspoon of turmeric powder. Include salt to taste and four cups of water. Finally, have fresh coriander leaves ready for garnishing.

Step 1

Preparing the lentils and rice

Begin by thoroughly washing the rice and moong dal under running water until the water runs clear, essential for removing impurities and excess starch. This step ensures a clean taste. After washing, soak both in separate bowls for about 30 minutes. This soaking reduces cooking time and ensures even cooking, crucial for achieving the perfect consistency in your khichdi.

Step 2

Cooking with spices

In a large pot or pressure cooker, heat the ghee over medium flame. Add cumin seeds and bay leaves; let them sizzle for about 30 seconds or until aromatic. Stir in the chopped ginger next and saute for another minute before adding turmeric powder. This process will release their flavors into the ghee creating a fragrant base for your khichdi.

Step 3

Combining ingredients

After draining the soaking water, add the rice and moong dal to the pot. Saute for two minutes to ensure grains are evenly coated with the spice mixture. This crucial step infuses flavors into every grain, establishing a flavorful base for the khichdi. It enhances taste and ensures a consistent texture throughout the dish, making it more enjoyable.

Step 4

The final simmer

Pour four cups of water and salt to taste into your pot; stir well to combine all ingredients. Bring it to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover with a lid. Allow it to simmer gently until the rice and lentils are soft, which should take about 15-20 minutes, depending on whether you're using a regular pot or a pressure cooker.