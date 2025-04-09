What's the story

Starting your day with a serotonin-boosting breakfast can set the tone for a positive rest of the day.

Serotonin, the "feel-good" hormone, is critical for regulating mood.

Including certain foods in your morning meal can naturally improve serotonin production, making you feel happier and more energetic.

Here are some simple yet effective breakfast ideas to boost your serotonin levels and kickstart your day on a positive note.