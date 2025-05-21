Boost stamina with Bulgarian split squats
What's the story
Bulgarian split squats are an excellent exercise to improve stamina and develop lower body strength.
This single-leg exercise focuses on the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes, giving you a thorough workout.
By adding this exercise to your routine, you can improve your balance and coordination, while also building endurance.
In this guide, we will look at the benefits of Bulgarian split squats and how to do them right for best results.
Technique
Proper form for maximum benefit
To do a Bulgarian split squat right, stand a few feet behind a bench or elevated surface.
Place one foot behind you on the bench while keeping the other grounded.
Lower your body until your front thigh is parallel to the floor, ensuring your knee doesn't go past your toes.
Push through your heel to return to starting position.
Maintaining form is key to preventing injury and maximizing effectiveness.
Resistance
Incorporating weights for added challenge
Adding weights can make Bulgarian split squats even more intense, further enhancing your stamina and strength gains.
You can either hold dumbbells in both hands or use a barbell across your shoulders as you perform the exercise.
Start off with lighter weights to ensure proper form before gradually increasing resistance as you get more comfortable with the movement.
Routine
Balancing repetitions and sets
For best results, target three sets of eight to 12 repetitions per leg while doing Bulgarian split squats.
Take a rest of 30 seconds to one minute between sets, depending on your fitness level and goals.
Remember that consistency is the name of the game; include this exercise in your routine two or three times a week with other lower body workouts.
Flexibility
Stretching before and after exercise
Stretching before Bulgarian split squats preps those muscles and lowers the risk of injuries.
Dynamic stretches like leg swings or lunges are advised beforehand, and static stretches such as hamstring stretches later, to facilitate recovery.
This routine ensures that you progress without the loss of weeks due to injuries, improving flexibility and stamina.
Making it a regular part of your journey ensures long-term health benefits and your goals.