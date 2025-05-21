What's the story

Bulgarian split squats are an excellent exercise to improve stamina and develop lower body strength.

This single-leg exercise focuses on the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes, giving you a thorough workout.

By adding this exercise to your routine, you can improve your balance and coordination, while also building endurance.

In this guide, we will look at the benefits of Bulgarian split squats and how to do them right for best results.