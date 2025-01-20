What's the story

Chessboxing and puzzle races are two unconventional sports that combine mental and physical challenges, gaining popularity and promoting brain health.

Chessboxing, an intense sport that blends the intellectual strategy of chess with the physical demands of boxing.

On the other hand, puzzle races require participants to solve puzzles or riddles quickly while navigating different locations.

These activities offer a unique way to engage the brain, promoting cognitive function and mental well-being.