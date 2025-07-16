Gardening 101: Composting hacks you didn't know

Composting at home is an inexpensive way to reduce waste and enrich your garden soil. Since space and resources are limited, urban homes often struggle with composting. But, there are a few budget-friendly hacks that can ease the process and make it more efficient. These tips revolve around using everyday household items and simple techniques to create a sustainable composting system without burning a hole in your pocket.

Kitchen scraps Use kitchen scraps efficiently Instead of discarding kitchen scraps, use them as precious gold for compost. Vegetable peels, fruit rinds, coffee grounds, and tea leaves, are great compost pile additions. These things rot fast and deliver necessary nutrients to your soil. By regularly collecting these scraps in a container, you can cut down on the waste while improving your compost's quality.

Recycled bin DIY compost bin from recycled materials Additionally, creating a compost bin using recycled material is also a very economical option for urban homes. Old wooden pallets or plastic containers can be repurposed into functional bins with minimum efforts. Just ensure proper ventilation by drilling holes if using plastic containers. This way, not only do you save money, but you also promote recycling by giving discarded items a new life.

Vermicomposting Vermicomposting with minimal investment Vermicomposting is using worms to breakdown organic matter into nutrient-rich castings. It is compact and effective for urban spaces. You can start with a small investment, by buying red worms online or from local suppliers, at reasonable prices. A simple container with bedding material like shredded newspaper makes an ideal habitat for the worms.

Layering technique Layering technique for faster decomposition Implementing a layering technique speeds up the decomposition process in your compost pile. Alternate layers of green materials such as vegetable scraps with brown materials like dried leaves or shredded paper to keep the balance between nitrogen and carbon content. This way, you ensure optimal conditions for the microorganisms responsible for breaking down organic matter efficiently.