Budget-friendly DIY automatic plant watering systems

What's the story Watering plants while you're away can be a headache, especially if you don't want to shell out big bucks for fancy automated systems. Luckily, with a little ingenuity and some household items, you can create your own automatic plant watering system without breaking the bank. This article provides four simple, cost-effective DIY solutions to keep your leafy friends happy and hydrated.

Recycle

Use recycled bottles for slow drip system

A super easy and green way is to use recycled bottles as a slow drip irrigation system! Just clean a plastic bottle and poke some small holes in the cap. Fill it up with water, screw the cap back on, and then push it cap-side-down into the soil near your plant's roots. The water will slowly leak out, keeping the soil nice and damp for days.

Wick system

Rope wick system: Simple yet effective

Another budget-friendly option is setting up a rope wick system. All you need is a cotton rope and two containers - one with water positioned higher than your plant. Place one end of the rope in the water-filled container and the other end in your plant's soil. Water will be pulled down the rope to your plant, creating a simple yet efficient self-watering system.

Sponge method

Sponge reservoir for potted plants

For potted plants, sponges can act as a moisture reserve, helping the soil retain water for extended periods. Simply lay large sponges at the base of the pot before adding soil and proceeding with planting. Every time you water your plant, the surplus water will be soaked up by the sponge rather than draining away entirely, ensuring your plants have a consistent supply of moisture.

Glass globes

Utilizing glass water globes creatively

Glass water globes look pretty and help with automatic watering. But why buy new stuff when you can repurpose? Just grab some small glass bottles or vials (like those old perfume samples). Fill 'em up with water and stick them neck-down into the soil near your plants' roots. Voila! They'll slowly let out water - a classy trick to keep your greens grinning without the need for babysitting.

Olla technique

Terracotta pot olla irrigation technique

An ancient technique that's great for garden beds is to bury unglazed terracotta pots (ollas) filled with water among your plants. The porous terracotta lets water seep out slowly, right to the roots where it's needed. This way, evaporation and runoff are minimized. Top up the ollas as required to keep moisture levels constant in larger gardens.