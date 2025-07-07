Make stunning, budget-friendly candle holders at home

Crafting candle holders with kitchen items is an inexpensive way to elevate your decor. Using the things you probably already own, you can make one-of-a-kind holders. Not only is this method light on the pocket, but it also adds a touch of creativity and personalization. Here are some ideas for making DIY candle holders with everyday items.

Glass jars Glass jar candle holders Repurpose old glass jars from jams or sauces into elegant candle holders. Just clean the jars thoroughly and remove any labels. You can leave them plain for a minimalist look or decorate them with paint, twine, or ribbons for added flair. Place a small candle inside each jar, and arrange them in groups for an appealing display on tables or shelves.

Tin cans Tin can lanterns Empty tin cans can easily be converted into rustic lanterns in a matter of few steps. After cleaning the cans, use a hammer and nail to punch holes in different patterns around the sides of the can. Once done, place a tealight inside each of the can to create beautiful light patterns when lit. These lanterns work well both indoors and outdoors.

Teacups Teacup candle holders Old teacups also make for charming candle holders that add a touch of vintage elegance to any room. Just place small candles inside the cups, or pour melted wax directly into them if you're fond of making your own candles from scratch. You can also arrange these teacup candles on trays or shelves for an eye-catching display.

Muffin tins Muffin tin votives Muffin tins are great for making several votive candles at the same time. Simply line each cup with foil and place small candles inside to keep wax from sticking directly onto the tin surface. This technique is perfect for parties or events where you need a ton of votive candles fast without shelling out a fortune.