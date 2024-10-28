Summarize Simplifying... In short Looking to breathe cleaner air without breaking the bank? Consider these budget-friendly indoor plants.

The Spider Plant, Snake Plant, Peace Lily, Bamboo Palm, and Aloe Vera not only add a touch of elegance to your space but also purify the air, eliminating common pollutants like formaldehyde, benzene, and trichloroethylene.

Plus, they're low-maintenance, thriving in various light conditions and requiring minimal watering.

Prices range from under $10 to $25, making them an affordable way to enhance your home's ambiance and air quality. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Budget-friendly indoor air purifying plants

By Anujj Trehaan 03:27 pm Oct 28, 202403:27 pm

What's the story Many people worry about the quality of the air they breathe indoors, particularly in cities where pollution levels are high. Although air purifiers can help, they're costly and use a lot of electricity. A greener and cheaper solution is to get some indoor plants that clean the air naturally. Read on to discover some budget-friendly choices that won't just purify your home but also add a pop of green!

Spider plant

Spider plant: A low-maintenance purifier

The Spider Plant, or Chlorophytum comosum, is a champion at eliminating air pollutants such as formaldehyde and xylene. Ideal for budget-conscious individuals, it requires minimal care, grows well in indirect sunlight, and only needs watering two to three times a week. Plus, its rapidly growing shoots make propagating new plants a breeze, ensuring you won't have to spend more than $5 for the original plant.

Snake plant

Snake plant: Thrives on neglect

Nicknamed Sansevieria or Mother-in-Law's Tongue, the snake plant is a champion at purifying indoor air. It's particularly effective against formaldehyde, a common pollutant in many household products. Plus, it's super hardy! It can survive with minimal light and water, making it perfect for those of us who aren't exactly green thumbs. Prices for small pots start at around $10, so it's an affordable way to breathe cleaner air at home.

Peace lily

Peace Lily: Beauty and purification

The Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum) gracefully beautifies your home and cleanses the air of harmful toxins like ammonia, benzene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene. It thrives in the shade and only needs watering once a week, making it low-maintenance. You can grab one for around $15. It's a small price to pay for a touch of elegance and a breath of fresh air!

Bamboo palm

Bamboo palm: A tropical touch

The bamboo palm (Chamaedorea seifrizii) not only adds a touch of tropical elegance to your space but also serves as a natural humidifier and air purifier. This plant is particularly effective at eliminating benzene and trichloroethylene from the air. While it appreciates moderate light conditions and consistent watering, it isn't overly demanding in terms of care. You can buy small bamboo palm plants for around $20-$25 each.

Aloe vera

Aloe Vera: Healing air purifier

Aloe Vera, besides healing your burns and cuts (when applied topically), cleans your air by eliminating benzene present in household paints and cleaners. This sun-loving succulent flourishes with little care, requiring only infrequent watering when the soil totally dries out. And, it is cheap - small pots are priced under $10 each.