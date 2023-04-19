Lifestyle

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: How to choose the right gold jewelry

This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on April 22. On this auspicious day, buying gold is considered to bring good luck and prosperity. With so many options available in the market, choosing the perfect piece of jewelry can be an overwhelming task. But, we have got you covered! Here are some factors you must consider before you go shopping for gold jewelry.

Strike a balance between purity and durability

Higher karat gold is purer and more valuable but softer and prone to scratches. Lower karat gold is more durable but contains less gold and may not have the same shine. 18kt gold is still a brilliant choice considering its design and setting, while 14kt gold is equally beautiful and perfect for those who prefer lightweight jewelry. Choose based on your preferences and budget.

Always check the authenticity of the gold

Always check for proper certification to ensure authenticity. Look for appropriate certification, such as the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hallmarks, or international certificates like the International Gemological Institute (IGI) or the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), to ensure that the jewelry meets purity standards and is genuine. Also, take the time to review the jeweler's return and exchange policies.

Be sure to negotiate on the making charges

Making charge is based on the complexity of the design and the skill of the craftsmen involved in making the jewelry. You may end up paying 8-10% more than the actual value. However, you can negotiate with the jeweler on the making charges as they tend to have a considerable profit margin. Less intricate designs would mean the making charges will be relatively lower.

Know your priorities

Before buying gold, know why you are buying it. People buy it as an investment, for a special occasion, as a status symbol, or for sentimental reasons. If you are buying for investment purposes, consider long-term value, purity, and seller reputation. If it is a gift or for sentimental reasons, focus on the design and craftsmanship of the piece of jewelry.

Remember to stick to your budget

Buying jewelry for Akshaya Tritiya can be exciting, but it is important to keep your budget in mind. With so many beautiful options available, it can be easy to overspend. Remember your purpose for buying the jewelry and how much you are willing to spend to get the piece you want. Sticking to your budget will help you avoid any unnecessary financial stress.