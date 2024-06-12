Next Article

Refer to this travel guide

Cairo's time-tested historical havens tour

By Anujj Trehaan 05:18 pm Jun 12, 202405:18 pm

What's the story Cairo, Egypt's sprawling capital, is a treasure trove of history waiting to be explored. From ancient pyramids to bustling bazaars, the city offers a journey back in time. Its rich tapestry weaves stories of pharaohs, conquests, and revolutions. This guide will lead you through five historical havens in Cairo that promise an unforgettable glimpse into the past.

Recommendation 1

Walk like an Egyptian at the Pyramids of Giza

A trip to Cairo isn't complete without seeing the Pyramids of Giza, the last of the ancient world's wonders. These tombs, built over four thousand years ago, include the Great Pyramid of Khufu and its companions, Khafre and Menkaure. Nearby, the Sphinx stands guard with its lion's body and human head, linking us to Egypt's pharaohs.

Recommendation 2

Delve into history at the Egyptian Museum

The Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square is a haven for history buffs. Housing over 120,000 artifacts from Egypt's illustrious past, it offers an unparalleled glimpse into ancient civilization. Highlights include treasures from Tutankhamun's tomb and the Royal Mummy Room. Each exhibit tells a story of discovery, showcasing items that range from everyday objects to grandiose burial goods intended for life after death.

Recommendation 3

Stroll through Islamic Cairo

Islamic Cairo is not just a district but an experience steeped in history. This area boasts narrow lanes lined with medieval architectural wonders like mosques, madrasas (Islamic schools), and hammams (bathhouses). Key highlights include the Mosque of Muhammad Ali within the Citadel and the ancient Al-Azhar Mosque. Walking through these streets feels like stepping back into centuries-old tales of faith and empire.

Recommendation 4

Explore Coptic Cairo's Christian legacy

Coptic Cairo offers insight into Egypt's Christian heritage with its cluster of churches dating back to the early days of Christianity. The Hanging Church stands out for its location atop an old Roman gatehouse; inside are intricate wood carings depicting biblical scenes. Nearby is Saint Sergius and Bacchus Church which allegedly sheltered Joseph, Mary, and Jesus during their flight into Egypt.

Recommendation 5

Bargain at Khan el Khalili Bazaar

For those wanting a piece of Cairo, Khan El Khalili bazaar is essential. Dating back to the 14th century, this vibrant market buzzes with stalls selling everything from spices to silverware. Haggling is more than recommended; it's part of the charm. Beyond shopping, Khan El Khalili offers a sensory feast with its colorful alleys, aromatic scents, and traditional music, making the experience truly memorable.