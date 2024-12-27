Summarize Simplifying... In short Cabbage juice, rich in an ulcer-healing substance called vitamin U, can speed up the healing of stomach ulcers by strengthening the stomach lining and combating H. pylori bacteria.

A simple juice can be made by blending fresh cabbage and water, or you can add carrots or celery for extra nutrients, or even ferment the cabbage for probiotic benefits.

A simple juice can be made by blending fresh cabbage and water, or you can add carrots or celery for extra nutrients, or even ferment the cabbage for probiotic benefits.

Drinking half a cup before meals can support digestion and alleviate ulcer pain, and mixing with other vegetable juices can make the taste more enjoyable.

Calming stomach ulcers with cabbage juice recipes

By Anujj Trehaan 12:49 pm Dec 27, 2024

What's the story Stomach ulcers, or painful sores in the stomach lining, can be a source of great discomfort. While medical treatment is crucial, some home remedies such as cabbage juice have long been acknowledged for their healing benefits. In this article, we delve into easy cabbage juice recipes that can potentially help in alleviating stomach ulcers.

Healing properties

The healing power of cabbage juice

Cabbage is a superfood, and it is packed with vitamin U, which is not a real vitamin, but a name given to the substance that has an ulcer-healing factor. Research indicates that drinking raw cabbage juice can significantly accelerate the healing process of stomach ulcers. The juice helps by fortifying the stomach lining and fighting off the H. pylori bacteria, which is a common culprit behind ulcers.

Basic recipe

Simple cabbage juice recipe

Here is a simple recipe for cabbage juice: Take one fresh green cabbage and two cups of water. Chop the cabbage into small pieces. Blend it with water until you get a smooth consistency. Strain the mixture through a cheesecloth or fine strainer to get the juice. Half a cup of this juice, consumed three to four times a day, can help alleviate ulcer pain.

Added nutrients

Enhanced cabbage juice blend

For a boosted version, you can add carrots or celery to your basic cabbage juice recipe for extra nutrients and flavor. Carrots are rich in beta-carotene and fiber, which help in digestion and provide extra protection for the stomach lining. Celery contributes vital electrolytes and hydration. Just add one carrot or a stalk of celery to your basic recipe before blending.

Fermentation benefits

Fermented cabbage juice option

Fermented foods are great for gut health, thanks to their probiotic content. To make fermented cabbage juice, simply chop one head of cabbage, place it in a jar with two teaspoons of sea salt, and cover it with water. Cover the jar loosely and allow it to ferment at room temperature for three days. Strain, and consume the liquid.

Daily routine

Incorporating cabbage juice into your diet

Adding cabbage juice to your daily routine is easy. Simply drink half a cup 20 minutes before each meal to prime your stomach lining and support digestion throughout the day. If the taste of raw or fermented cabbage juice is too intense on its own, try blending it with other vegetable juices such as carrot or beetroot. This can enhance the flavor without diminishing its healing properties.