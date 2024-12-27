Calming stomach ulcers with cabbage juice recipes
Stomach ulcers, or painful sores in the stomach lining, can be a source of great discomfort. While medical treatment is crucial, some home remedies such as cabbage juice have long been acknowledged for their healing benefits. In this article, we delve into easy cabbage juice recipes that can potentially help in alleviating stomach ulcers.
The healing power of cabbage juice
Cabbage is a superfood, and it is packed with vitamin U, which is not a real vitamin, but a name given to the substance that has an ulcer-healing factor. Research indicates that drinking raw cabbage juice can significantly accelerate the healing process of stomach ulcers. The juice helps by fortifying the stomach lining and fighting off the H. pylori bacteria, which is a common culprit behind ulcers.
Simple cabbage juice recipe
Here is a simple recipe for cabbage juice: Take one fresh green cabbage and two cups of water. Chop the cabbage into small pieces. Blend it with water until you get a smooth consistency. Strain the mixture through a cheesecloth or fine strainer to get the juice. Half a cup of this juice, consumed three to four times a day, can help alleviate ulcer pain.
Enhanced cabbage juice blend
For a boosted version, you can add carrots or celery to your basic cabbage juice recipe for extra nutrients and flavor. Carrots are rich in beta-carotene and fiber, which help in digestion and provide extra protection for the stomach lining. Celery contributes vital electrolytes and hydration. Just add one carrot or a stalk of celery to your basic recipe before blending.
Fermented cabbage juice option
Fermented foods are great for gut health, thanks to their probiotic content. To make fermented cabbage juice, simply chop one head of cabbage, place it in a jar with two teaspoons of sea salt, and cover it with water. Cover the jar loosely and allow it to ferment at room temperature for three days. Strain, and consume the liquid.
Incorporating cabbage juice into your diet
Adding cabbage juice to your daily routine is easy. Simply drink half a cup 20 minutes before each meal to prime your stomach lining and support digestion throughout the day. If the taste of raw or fermented cabbage juice is too intense on its own, try blending it with other vegetable juices such as carrot or beetroot. This can enhance the flavor without diminishing its healing properties.