Surfing in Cape Verde: 5 must-visit spots
What's the story
Cape Verde, an island nation off the coast of West Africa, is famous for its stunning beaches and perfect surfing conditions. The islands are home to some of the most adventurous surf spots in the world, drawing surfers from all over. With a variety of waves and swells, these spots offer challenges for both novice and expert surfers. Here are five adventurous surf spots in Cape Verde.
#1
Ponta Preta: A surfer's paradise
Ponta Preta is one of Cape Verde's most famous surf spots, thanks to its powerful waves and consistent swells. Located on Sal Island, this spot is famous for its fast-breaking waves that can reach up to 3 meters high. Ideal for experienced surfers looking for a challenge, Ponta Preta's reef break delivers thrilling rides but requires skill and caution due to its rocky bottom.
#2
Devil's Bay: A hidden gem
Devil's Bay on Boa Vista Island is a hidden gem for those seeking less crowded surf. With its pristine conditions and variable waves, this spot is ideal for intermediate surfers looking to hone their skills. The waves here can be unpredictable but rewarding, making it an ideal destination for those seeking adventure away from the more popular spots.
#3
Praia de Chaves: A scenic challenge
Praia de Chaves on Boa Vista Island is known for its scenic beauty and challenging surf conditions. The beach is lined with golden sands, and the waves are perfect for advanced surfers looking for something more difficult. With strong currents and powerful breaks, Praia de Chaves promises an exhilarating experience for those willing to take on its challenges.
#4
Santa Monica Beach: A versatile spot
Santa Monica Beach on Boa Vista Island is another versatile surf spot that caters to all skill levels. With consistent swells throughout the year, it attracts both beginners wanting to learn the ropes and seasoned surfers looking for fun rides. The sandy bottom makes it safer than some other spots, but caution is still advised due to occasional strong currents.
#5
Kite Beach: A dual adventure
Kite Beach on Sal Island is famous not only for surfing but also for kiteboarding. This dual-purpose beach offers ideal conditions for both water sports. With steady winds and reliable waves, Kite Beach attracts thrill-seekers from all over the world. Whether you are into surfing or kiteboarding, this vibrant spot has something for everyone looking for an adrenaline rush against the stunning backdrop of Cape Verde's coastline.