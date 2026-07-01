Surfing in Cape Verde: 5 must-visit spots 

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Kite Beach: A dual adventure

Kite Beach on Sal Island is famous not only for surfing but also for kiteboarding. This dual-purpose beach offers ideal conditions for both water sports. With steady winds and reliable waves, Kite Beach attracts thrill-seekers from all over the world. Whether you are into surfing or kiteboarding, this vibrant spot has something for everyone looking for an adrenaline rush against the stunning backdrop of Cape Verde's coastline.