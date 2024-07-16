In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a batch of Caribbean jerk cauliflower wings with this simple recipe.

Start by coating cauliflower florets in a seasoned batter and breadcrumbs, then bake until crispy.

Toss the hot wings in jerk seasoning for a spicy-sweet Caribbean kick, and serve garnished with lime wedges and fresh cilantro for a guilt-free appetizer or side dish that's bursting with flavor. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Prepare Caribbean jerk cauliflower wings with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 04:06 pm Jul 16, 202404:06 pm

What's the story Caribbean jerk cauliflower wings offer a vegetarian, eggless take on a traditional Caribbean favorite. Instead of meat, this recipe features cauliflower with jerk seasoning, a Jamaican blend known for its spicy and sweet flavors. This dish serves as a flavorful appetizer or side, marrying the robust texture of cauliflower with the vibrant tastes of the Caribbean. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you'll need one large cauliflower head, cut into florets, one cup all-purpose flour, one cup water, two teaspoons garlic powder, one teaspoon onion powder, salt and pepper to taste, one cup bread crumbs (panko recommended for crispiness), two tablespoons olive oil, and three tablespoons jerk seasoning (adjust for spice level). Garnish with lime wedges and fresh cilantro.

Step 1

Prepare the cauliflower

Preheat your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (230 degrees Celsius). In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, water, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper until smooth. Dip each cauliflower floret into this batter, ensuring it's well coated. Then roll each battered floret in breadcrumbs until evenly coated. This process adds crunch and helps mimic the texture traditionally associated with wings.

Step 2

Bake until crispy

Place the coated cauliflower florets on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or lightly oiled. Ensure they're spaced apart for even cooking and crispiness. Drizzle two tablespoons of olive oil over them for a golden finish. Bake in the preheated oven for about 20 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy, ensuring they achieve the desired crunch and color.

Step 3

Add the jerk seasoning

Once baked, immediately toss the cauliflower wings in jerk seasoning to ensure thorough flavor coverage. For those desiring saucier wings, a marinade can be made by mixing jerk seasoning with water or vegetable broth. This process guarantees that the wings are not only crispy but also richly seasoned, offering a perfect balance of spicy and sweet Caribbean flavors.

Step 4

Serve with garnishes

Serve your Caribbean jerk cauliflower wings hot off the oven garnished with lime wedges and freshly chopped cilantro. These garnishes add freshness that balances out the heat from the jerk seasoning beautifully. This dish is perfect as an appetizer or side dish that brings a touch of Caribbean flair to any meal without using meat or eggs. Enjoy these spicy treats guilt-free!