Cook Peruvian quinoa stuffed avocados in 4 simple steps

By Anujj Trehaan 04:19 pm Jul 09, 202404:19 pm

What's the story Originating from Peru, Quinoa Stuffed Avocados are a delightful mix of flavors and textures. This dish marries the nutty essence of quinoa with the creamy goodness of avocados, beloved by vegetarians and health enthusiasts. Rooted in traditional Peruvian cuisine, where quinoa and avocados are staples, it's perfect for a light lunch or an appetizing starter. Let's get cooking with this fusion of rich tastes.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this nutritious dish, gather two ripe avocados, one cup of cooked and cooled quinoa, half a cup of diced tomatoes, one-fourth cup of finely chopped red onions, and one-fourth cup of chopped cilantro. Also needed are the juice of one lime, with salt and pepper to taste. Optional garnishes include sliced radishes or a sprinkle of chili flakes for an added kick.

Step 1

Prepare the quinoa mixture

Begin by cooking one cup of quinoa following package instructions, then allow it to cool. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooled quinoa with diced tomatoes, finely chopped red onions, chopped cilantro, and the juice from one lime. Season the mixture with salt and pepper according to your taste preferences. Stir well to ensure all ingredients are evenly distributed throughout.

Step 2

Ready the avocados

While your quinoa mixture is marinating in its flavors, prepare your avocados by cutting them in half lengthwise and removing the pits carefully to create a cavity for stuffing. If desired, scoop out some additional flesh from each avocado half to make more room for the filling; this can be added to your quinoa mixture if you like.

Step 3

Stuffing time

Now we reach the delightful stuffing stage! Spoon generous amounts of the quinoa mixture into each avocado half's cavity. Don't hesitate to heap it on; a bit of overflow is part of the charm, making these stuffed avocados visually appealing. This step is crucial for flavor and achieving the perfect presentation that makes this dish uniquely enticing.

Step 4

Final touches

For those who seek an extra zest or texture in their meals, adding optional garnishes like sliced radishes on top or a sprinkle of chili flakes for some heat is recommended. These optional additions not only serve to enhance the overall flavor but also introduce vibrant color contrasts, making the dish visually more appealing and inviting to the palate.