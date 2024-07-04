In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a rustic Italian farinata with just chickpea flour, water, olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Mix the ingredients, let the batter rest, then bake in a preheated oven until golden brown.

04:49 pm Jul 04, 2024

What's the story Farinata, a savory pancake from Liguria, Italy, is made with chickpea flour, water, olive oil, and salt. Esteemed for its simplicity and rich flavor, it has been a staple for centuries. This eggless and vegetarian dish is nutritious and suits various dietary needs. Let's bring a piece of Italy into your kitchen with this delightful recipe.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this rustic Italian dish, you will need one cup of chickpea flour, one and a half cups of water, four tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil (plus some more for greasing the pan), one teaspoon of salt, and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Optional additions include rosemary or thinly sliced onions for topping.

Step 1

Preparing the batter

Begin by mixing chickpea flour and salt in a large bowl. Slowly add water, stirring continuously to prevent lumps. Once it forms a smooth batter, stir in two tablespoons of olive oil. Cover the mixture with a cloth and let it rest at room temperature for at least two hours or overnight, allowing the flour to fully hydrate.

Step 2

Preheat oven and pan

While your batter is resting or just before cooking, preheat your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (230 degrees Celsius). Place a cast-iron skillet or an ovenproof nonstick pan inside to heat up. This important step ensures the farinata achieves its characteristic crispy edge by heating the pan beforehand, which is key for the perfect texture and flavor of this traditional dish.

Step 3

Pour batter and bake

After the batter has rested and the oven with the pan is preheated, carefully remove the pan using oven mitts. Add two tablespoons of olive oil, ensuring it's well-coated to prevent sticking and enhance flavor. Gently pour in the batter—it should sizzle upon contact, indicating the correct temperature. Optionally, sprinkle rosemary or onions on top for added flavor.

Step 4

Final touches and serving

Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes until golden brown around the edges and slightly soft in the center. The exact time may vary, so monitor it after 20 minutes. Once done, remove from the oven and let it cool slightly before slicing into wedges or squares. Serve warm as an appetizer or with salads for a light meal.