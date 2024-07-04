In brief Simplifying... In brief Spice up your vegan keto diet with these five delicious sauces.

Blend avocados for a green goddess dressing, mix peanut butter and chili for an Asian-inspired sauce, or combine tahini and garlic for a rich drizzle.

For an exotic twist, simmer coconut cream with curry, or blend walnuts and basil for a zesty pesto.

These sauces not only add flavor to your meals but also meet your dietary needs.

Add these sauces to your daily diet

On vegan keto diet? Make food delicious with these sauces

By Anujj Trehaan 05:09 pm Jul 04, 202405:09 pm

What's the story Starting a vegan ketogenic diet doesn't mean compromising on taste. High-fat, plant-based sauces can serve as the creamy, rich, and utterly satisfying foundation of your meals. This article introduces five exquisite sauces that promise to delight your taste buds while strictly adhering to both vegan and keto guidelines. Each sauce is designed to enhance your dining experience without sacrificing flavor or dietary principles.

Sauce 1

Creamy avocado cilantro sauce

Blend ripe avocados with fresh cilantro, lime juice, garlic, and a hint of olive oil for a sauce rich in heart-healthy fats. This versatile green goddess is perfect for dressing salads or zoodles, providing the necessary satiety on a keto diet. Its vibrant color and creamy texture make it an appealing addition to any meal, ensuring you don't sacrifice flavor for dietary principles.

Sauce 2

Spicy peanut temptation

Combine natural peanut butter, coconut milk, and chili flakes for an Asian-inspired flavor. The peanut's high fat content aids in meeting keto macros, while capsaicin from chili may boost metabolism. Perfect for drizzling over steamed veggies, this sauce adds a simple, flavorful touch to your side dishes, enhancing the overall dining experience without compromising dietary goals.

Sauce 3

Tahini garlic drizzle

Tahini isn't just for hummus! Combine it with minced garlic, lemon juice, and warm water to create a smooth sauce rich in unsaturated fats. Perfect for dressing roasted cauliflower or as a dip for cucumber slices, it offers a quick keto-friendly snack option. This tahini garlic drizzle enhances meals with its richness and simplicity, maintaining dietary principles without sacrificing flavor.

Sauce 4

Coconut curry bliss

Gently simmer coconut cream with curry powder and turmeric to craft this coconut curry bliss. This method not only taps into the anti-inflammatory benefits of turmeric but also meets the ketogenic diet's fat requirements. Its golden color and exotic taste perfectly complement stir-fried tempeh or a bed of spinach, adding an exotic twist to your greens without compromising on dietary needs.

Sauce 5

Zesty walnut pesto

For a dairy-free twist on traditional pesto, blend walnuts, fresh basil leaves, nutritional yeast, garlic, and a drizzle of olive oil. Rich in omega-three fatty acids, walnuts support brain health. This zesty walnut pesto is perfect when tossed with shirataki noodles or as a robust spread on crunchy flaxseed crackers, offering a flavorful addition to your vegan keto meals.