In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a Moroccan spiced vegetarian couscous by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil, then adding a blend of cumin, cinnamon, and cayenne pepper.

Simmer this with vegetable broth and carrots, before adding couscous, chickpeas, and dried fruit.

Let it sit off the heat to allow the couscous to absorb the flavors and achieve a fluffy texture.

Let it sit off the heat to allow the couscous to absorb the flavors and achieve a fluffy texture.

Garnish with fresh herbs and enjoy this aromatic, hearty dish.

Moroccan spiced vegetarian couscous recipe guide

By Anujj Trehaan 04:31 pm Jul 09, 202404:31 pm

What's the story Moroccan couscous is a staple dish in North African cuisine, known for its vibrant flavors and hearty ingredients. This vegetarian and eggless version captures the essence of traditional Moroccan cooking without the use of meat, making it a perfect option for vegetarians and those looking to try something new. With spices like cumin and cinnamon, it offers a warm, aromatic experience. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather one cup couscous, two tablespoons olive oil, one diced onion, two minced garlic cloves, one teaspoon ground cumin, half a teaspoon ground cinnamon, one-fourth teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional), two cups vegetable broth, one can chickpeas (drained, rinsed), one cup diced carrots, half a cup raisins or dried apricots (chopped), salt to taste, and fresh cilantro or parsley for garnish.

Step 1

Prepare the vegetables

Begin by heating olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the diced onion and minced garlic to the pan. Saute them until they are soft, translucent, and fragrant, but not browned, which usually takes about three to four minutes. The onions should emit a pleasant aroma at this stage, indicating they are perfectly cooked for the dish.

Step 2

Spice up your dish

Add the ground cumin, cinnamon, and cayenne pepper to the pan with onions and garlic. Stir them together for a minute, ensuring the spices are well mixed with the vegetables and their aromas are released. This crucial step builds the flavor foundation for your couscous, as it allows the spices to infuse their aromatic qualities into the dish effectively.

Step 3

Add broth and simmer

Pour two cups of vegetable broth into the pan with the spiced onions and garlic, adding diced carrots. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer uncovered. Allow the mixture to simmer until the carrots are tender, about 10 minutes. This step is crucial for softening the carrots and blending the flavors before adding couscous.

Step 4

Combine couscous

Add the couscous, chickpeas, and either raisins or chopped dried apricots to the pan, then remove it from heat. Cover the pan to let everything sit off the heat. This step allows the couscous to absorb the liquid and become fluffy, which typically takes about five minutes. This process is essential for achieving the perfect texture of the couscous.