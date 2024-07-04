In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up gourmet grilled polenta stacks with this simple recipe.

Start by preparing a polenta base, grill some veggies, and layer them with marinara sauce and mozzarella on the polenta.

Finish off with a quick grill for the cheese to melt and a garnish of fresh basil leaves for a delicious, irresistible meal.

Crafting gourmet grilled polenta stacks: A step-by-step recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 05:20 pm Jul 04, 202405:20 pm

What's the story Polenta, a boiled cornmeal dish, has its origins in Italian cuisine and has become popular worldwide. Traditionally served as a porridge or formed into a loaf for baking, frying, or grilling, it offers a versatile base for many recipes. Our focus today is on creating gourmet grilled polenta stacks — a vegetarian and eggless dish that's both straightforward and refined. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this dish, you'll need one cup of coarse cornmeal, four cups of water, one teaspoon of salt, two tablespoons of olive oil (plus extra for grilling), one cup of marinara sauce, one thinly sliced zucchini, one bell pepper cut into squares, 200 grams of sliced fresh mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil leaves for garnish. These ingredients blend to create a delicious meal.

Step 1

Preparing the polenta base

Start by boiling water in a large pot. Once boiling, add salt and gradually whisk in the cornmeal to avoid lumps. Lower the heat, stirring until the mixture thickens and separates from the pot sides, taking about 15-20 minutes. Spread the thickened polenta on a greased tray into a half-inch layer. Cool and set in the fridge for at least an hour.

Step 2

Grilling Vegetables & Polenta

Preheat your grill or grill pan on medium. Lightly oil and season both sides of the zucchini slices and bell pepper squares with salt. Grill them until charred (three to four minutes per side), then set aside. Take the chilled polenta from the fridge, cut into shapes, oil each side, and grill until crisp (three to five minutes per side).

Step 3

Assembling your gourmet stacks

Now comes the fun part - assembling your gourmet grilled polenta stacks! Start with a slice of grilled polenta as your base, spread a spoonful of marinara sauce over it, add slices of grilled zucchini and bell pepper, and then top with a slice of fresh mozzarella cheese. Repeat this process if you desire multiple layers per stack.

Step 4

Final touches and serving

Once assembled, place your stacks back on the grill just long enough for the cheese to melt slightly (about two minutes). Carefully remove them from the grill; garnish each stack with fresh basil leaves before serving warm. This final step not only adds color but also infuses aroma, enhancing the overall flavor profile, making these gourmet grilled polenta stacks irresistible.