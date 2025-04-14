What's the story

Cashews and pistachios are two of the most popular nuts, known for their unique flavors and nutrition benefits.

Both offer a plethora of health benefits, making them an amazing choice for snacks and culinary uses.

While the former are creamy and rich, the latter pack a unique flavor with a hint of sweetness.

We explore their nutrition profiles, health benefits, culinary uses, and economics, to understand what each brings to your diet.