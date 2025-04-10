Easy, no-bake granola bars you'll love
What's the story
Nut-free granola bars make for a healthy snacking option and a convenient, homemade treat for those with nut allergies or simply anyone looking to enjoy a simple snack.
These no-bake bars can be whipped up in no time, with minimal ingredients, making them a perfect choice for the busy bee.
With the right mix of seeds, oats, and sweeteners, you can prepare delicious nut-free granola bars!
Ingredients
Choosing the right ingredients
Choosing the right ingredients is key to making nut-free granola bars.
Go for rolled oats as the base, which will give texture and fiber.
Add seeds such as sunflower or pumpkin seeds for the crunch and nutrition.
Add dried fruits like raisins or cranberries for natural sweetness.
For the binding, try honey or maple syrup with coconut oil to hold everything together without nuts.
Preparation
Mixing and shaping the bars
Once you've collected your ingredients, combine them in a large bowl until mixed well.
Make sure that all elements are evenly distributed in the mixture.
Line a baking dish with some parchment paper before pressing the mixture into it tightly with the help of a spatula or your hands.
This step is crucial to ensure that the bars retain their shape once set.
No-bake method
Setting without baking
The best part about these granola bars is that they are no-bake.
Once you shape them in the dish, refrigerate for two hours at the very least, or until firm enough to be cut into individual portions.
The cooling helps the coconut oil and sweeteners solidify, binding all ingredients together without even having to use an oven.
Storage tips
Storing your granola bars
Proper storage keeps your nut-free granola bars fresh and tasty over time.
Once cut into pieces, store them in an airtight container at room temperature if consumed within a few days. Otherwise, refrigerate them for longer shelf life, up to one week.
For extended storage beyond this period, freeze individual portions wrapped tightly in plastic wrap.
Then place them inside freezer bags, ensuring freshness when needed later on demand.