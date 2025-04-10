What's the story

Nut-free granola bars make for a healthy snacking option and a convenient, homemade treat for those with nut allergies or simply anyone looking to enjoy a simple snack.

These no-bake bars can be whipped up in no time, with minimal ingredients, making them a perfect choice for the busy bee.

With the right mix of seeds, oats, and sweeteners, you can prepare delicious nut-free granola bars!