What's the story

Spirulina, a blue-green algae, has been making the news for all the right reasons- its amazing health benefits. Loaded with nutrients, it is often touted as a superfood.

The natural supplement is high on protein, vitamins, and minerals. People add spirulina to their diet to promote overall health.

It can be added to smoothies or taken as capsules.

Here's what you need to know about spirulina benefits.