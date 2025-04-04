What's the story

Pesto is a versatile sauce that typically contains basil, pine nuts, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil.

But did you know there are many vegetarian alternatives that exceed the classic basil recipe?

These variants provide distinct flavors and can be used in pasta, sandwiches, or salads.

Trying these options can bring diversity to your meals without losing the essence of pesto's fresh, vibrant taste.