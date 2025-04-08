What's the story

Chia seeds, those tiny powerhouses of nutrients, have taken the beauty world by storm with their plethora of health benefits.

Packed with omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and essential minerals, these seeds can do wonders for your complexion.

Adding chia seeds to your skincare regimen can help glow up your skin from within.

Here's how you can use chia seeds to improve your skin's health and appearance.