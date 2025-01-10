What's the story

The Mudi, a versatile herding dog from Hungary, possesses a powerful instinct to herd.

This intelligent and energetic medium-sized breed requires regular mental and physical stimulation.

Owners can harness their Mudi's instincts in positive ways, fostering a strong bond between the dog and its human family.

This article provides practical advice on how to engage your Mudi's natural abilities, ensuring they are well-adjusted and happy.