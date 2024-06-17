Refer to this travel guide

Chase the northern lights in the Arctic Circle, Finland

By Anujj Trehaan 02:20 pm Jun 17, 202402:20 pm

What's the story The Arctic Circle in Finland offers a magical experience for those seeking the awe-inspiring natural phenomenon known as the aurora borealis or northern lights. This remote and serene destination provides an ideal backdrop for one of nature's most spectacular displays. With its clear skies and minimal light pollution, visitors have a high chance of witnessing the vibrant colors dancing across the night sky.

Timing

Plan your visit during peak season

To see the northern lights at their best, visit Finland's Arctic Circle from September to March. These months offer the longest nights, giving you more time to experience this natural marvel. The absence of city lights and the prevalence of cold, clear nights during this period create the ideal conditions for observing the aurora borealis in all its vibrant glory.

Location

Choose the right spot

While the entire Arctic Circle region in Finland is prime for aurora hunting, some spots offer unique advantages. Abisko National Park is renowned for its microclimate with very few cloudy days, making it an excellent location. Alternatively, areas around Ivalo and Kakslauttanen provide open spaces away from light pollution and offer glass igloos for a comfortable viewing experience.

Guided tours

Embark on a guided tour

For those unfamiliar with the region or seeking expert knowledge on aurora chasing, joining a guided tour proves to be highly beneficial. Local guides are skilled at reading weather patterns and identifying the best spots currently active for northern lights sightings. Moreover, they provide insights into local folklore surrounding the aurora, thus significantly enhancing your overall experience.

Photography

Capture your memories

Capturing the northern lights is an art. A camera with manual settings is crucial to adjust exposure times correctly. Tripods are essential for stabilizing the camera during the long exposures needed to vividly capture this phenomenon. Additionally, some tours offer photography workshops focused on aurora shooting techniques, enhancing your ability to document this breathtaking natural wonder effectively.