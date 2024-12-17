Summarize Simplifying... In short China's tourism is booming, with a record 29 million international visitors in 2024, thanks to a visa-free program and the reopening of borders post-COVID.

China extends visa-free stay to 10 days for international visitors

What's the story China has expanded its visa-free transit policy from either 72 or 144 hours to a complete 10 days, the Chinese State Administration of Immigration announced. The move is targeted at luring more foreign tourists. Under the updated policy, visitors with flight bookings from China to a third country or territory can get a visa on arrival and travel within a limited area before leaving.

Visa-free program available to over 50 countries

The visa-free transit program is available for citizens of more than 50 countries, including the United States. However, unlike France and Japan, US citizens are not eligible for a 30-day visa-free entry into China. The revised policy requires travelers to remain in the vicinity of their arrival city, like the greater Shanghai area for those arriving in Shanghai.

Record high foreign entries into mainland China

China's push to promote international tourism has paid off. In 2024, foreign entries into mainland China reached an all-time high in the third quarter since data tracking began in 2014. Between January and November 2024, more than 29 million foreigners entered China, an impressive 86.2% increase over the previous year. Of these visitors, 17 million availed the visa-free program, a significant year-on-year increase of 123.3%.

Shanghai emerges as top destination

Shanghai remains a favorite, with more than four million visitors coming through its ports. To attract more tourists, China's leading e-payment apps have started accepting non-Chinese credit cards. They also provide translation software and simplified identity verification. Major tourist attractions and hotels across the country are now also mandated to accept international credit cards.

Enhancing accessibility and visitor experience

This policy shift is a crucial part of China's strategy to boost inbound tourism after reopening its borders in 2023, following three years of strict COVID-19 measures. Beyond changes to visa policies, China is also taking steps to enhance the traveler experience. To make the country a more accessible and appealing destination for global visitors, efforts are focused on streamlining travel procedures, upgrading infrastructure, and addressing challenges faced by international tourists.